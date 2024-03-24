Jannik Sinner and the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor on court in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami. The blue, seeded number 2, lost the first set 7-5. The rain stop came at 3-3 in the second set. After a short break, we're back to playing.

The match

Second set

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 6-5 – The blue scores 3 aces, one after the other, for yet another scoreless game.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 5-5 – Griekspoor makes 2 free errors, concedes a set point to Sinner but gets out of trouble with a winner and an ace before going up 5-5.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 5-4 – Sinner also gets 2 points directly from the serve, everything goes smoothly.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 4-4 – Griekspoor places 2 aces and directs the game.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 4-3 – After about 45 minutes of stopping we go back to playing. Sinner restarts with a game at zero.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 3-3 – Grieskpoor experiences the first complicated moment of the second set: he needs a 12-point game to make it 3-3. The rain stops the match.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 3-2 – Sinner at serve goes smoothly: another ace, another game without conceding points.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 2-2 – Griekspoor avoids trouble in the fourth game and holds serve.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 2-1 – Injection of confidence for the blue, who places a providential game to zero with the bonus of an ace.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 1-1 – Griekspoor goes like a train, game to zero with another ace.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7, 1-0 – Sinner tries to restart. The first game of the second set ends with some worries. The blue slips 0-30 but pulls itself out of the quicksand.

First set

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-7 – Sinner goes up 0-30 but fails to complete the task. Griekspoor gets to 30-30 and then, at the key moment, scores 2 aces that close the first set: 7-5 in 50'.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-6 – At 15-15, Griekspoor emerges victorious from a very tough exchange of 18 shots and in the next point he concedes an encore, earning 2 very heavy break points. Sinner cancels the first with an ace but raises the white flag on the second: break and Griekspoor serves for the first set.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-5 – The Dutchman plays his best tennis: 1, 2, 3 winners and the 5-5 is served.

Sinner-Griekspoor 5-4 – No points scored against serve for the third game in a row, Sinner ahead.

Sinner-Griekspoor 4-4 – Identical script for Griekspoor, who opens with an ace and makes his way with the first serve: game at zero.

Sinner-Griekspoor 4-3 – The blue player collects the third scoreless game in 4 innings.

Sinner-Griekspoor 3-3 – Griekspoor finds the first ball consistently, a guarantee of a relatively calm game.

Sinner-Griekspoor 3-2 – Sinner gives up the first 2 points on serve, also thanks to a double fault, but avoids trouble by taking the lead at 3-2.

Sinner-Griekspoor 2-2 – The blue takes control of the game with the return, Griekspoor is forced to row and runs into difficulty: 2 break points, the Dutch cancels them and also cancels the third chance with a winner before equalizing the score.

Sinner-Griekspoor 2-1 – Sinner concedes nothing in the second service game: 4 points are enough to close the game. Griekspoor holds the long exchange, 13 shots, but in the end he misses.

Sinner-Griekspoor 1-1 – The Dutchman holds on in the exchanges even if he suffers from a couple of accelerations from the blue: 1-1.