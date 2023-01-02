Jannik Sinner faces the American 51 in the world Maxime Cressy who in the semifinals defeated the Danish Holger Rune, No. 9 in the world, in a tight match until the tie-break of the third set. Rune, had won 23 of the last 25 matches on indoor hard courts, and was chasing the fifth consecutive indoor ATP final (after Sofia, Stockholm, Basel and Paris-Bercy in 2022). Cressy, prophet of serve and volley, thus ended Rune’s streak of ten victories in a row against players classified outside the Top 50. So far undefeated in the three ATP semifinals of his career, Cressy thus reached the first ATP final since the Newport tournament of the last July, on grass, when he won his first title on the major circuit. There is a precedent between Sinner and Cressy: the blue overtook Cressy in the only previous one, at the Challenger in Lexington, USA, in 2019.