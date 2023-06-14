Funeral Silvio Berlusconi live LIVE: all updates in real time

The state funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, who died last Monday at the age of 86, will be held today, Wednesday 14 June 2023, at 3 pm in the Milan Cathedral. The archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Mario Delpini, will celebrate the funeral of the former prime minister. The presence of many authorities is expected, first of all the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Premier Giorgia Meloni and the various ministers. We at TPI will follow the funeral LIVE with a direct text.

DIRECT

1 pm – Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral will begin in 2 hours. The archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Mario Delpini, will celebrate the funeral of the former prime minister. Ordinary and non-ordinary people are starting to arrive.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Silvio Berlusconi’s state funeral live on TV and live streaming? The funeral of the former Prime Minister will be followed by all Italian newspapers (and not only) with live TV and specials. In particular, everything can be followed on Rai 1, Canale 5, La7 and Tg such as SkyTg24, TgCom and RaiNews 24. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the funeral in live streaming via the various free platforms such as RaiPlay.it, Mediaset Infinity and news sites.