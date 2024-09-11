There may not be any more debates between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The duel between the two candidates is the only one agreed upon by the teams of the two parties. It is one more element of a campaign that is chaining together unpredictable events. From the resignation of Joe Biden or the attack on Trump, to the candidacy of the first black woman as President of the United States. This Tuesday’s debate could mark the rest of the campaign. Who has won? What topics have dominated the conversation? What strengths do the two candidates have in terms of political communication? The special programme produced by EL PAÍS in collaboration with Cadena SER delves into all these aspects. An hour of analysis in which the following participate: Juan Verde, advisor to several Democratic presidents in the United States; Alana Moceri, professor of international relations at the IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs; Miguel Jiménez, EL PAIS correspondent in Washington; Borís Muñoz, former opinion director of the Spanish edition of the New York Times; José Miguel Contreras, professor of political communication at the Rey Juan Carlos University, and journalists Eileen Truax and Sara Canals, correspondent for Cadena SER in the United States.

More information How to watch El País on television?

The programme will be available on EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and Huffpost, as well as on the EL PAÍS channel on connected televisions. The EL PAÍS television channel is accessible from any device: television, mobile, tablet and computer. The Tivify application, where the channel is hosted on channel 203, is available in Spain. Users of the Plus and Premium plans can also enjoy the service in any country in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom. In addition to Tivify, smart televisions from Samsung, LG and Xiaomi include their own free live television channel services. The EL PAÍS channel can also be found there. Access is in the channel menu that comes installed on each television. EL PAÍS can be found on channel 4318 of Samsung TV plus, on channel 756 of LG and on channel 546 of Xiaomi.