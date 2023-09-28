Chaos broke out in and around the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam on Thursday after two shootings that injured three people. One shooting incident took place in a classroom in the medical center, the other at a house on Heiman Dullaertplein a little further away. A 32-year-old suspect from Rotterdam has been arrested. For the time being, the police assume it was a one-man act. Students say a teacher has been shot. Follow all developments surrounding the shootings in our live blog at the bottom of this article.

#LIVE #Shooting #fire #Erasmus #Rotterdam #teacher #shot #suspect #arrested