The ship that was supposed to first bring relief supplies from Cyprus to the Palestinian Gaza Strip last weekend has still not left. At the end of last week, the European Commission and Cyprus announced that they would open an aid route by sea to Gaza, where everything is in short supply after months of war. And at least one person was killed and several others were injured in four Israeli attacks on the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon on Monday. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

