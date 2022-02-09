On day five of the Olympic Games, Sjinkie Knegt can take revenge for his premature elimination in the 1000 meters. Tonight the snowboarders and skiers come into action. Follow the developments from Beijing in our live blog.













Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Click on the rings below to go straight to all Olympic news, our podcasts and videos and the full program.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Quirinale elections 2022, live voting: all the latest news

Watch our videos about the Olympics below.

Listen to our Olympic podcasts below.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View the complete schedule of the Olympic Games below, where you can see exactly when the Dutch athletes come into action.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.