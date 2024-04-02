Israel-HamasSeven workers from the international food aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) have been killed by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah in central Gaza. This is reported by the organization, which stops all activities in the Gaza Strip after this air strike. And Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has confirmed the deaths of two generals. They were killed in an Israeli attack on the consular building of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.