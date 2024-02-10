Seven people, including three children, have been killed in the Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country. This was reported by the governor of the region of the same name. The attack caused a major fire. Ukrainian President Zelensky has also replaced the chief of general staff after becoming the highest commander of the armed forces. Serhi Shaptala has to make way for Anatoli Barhylevytsj. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

#LIVE #dead #including #children #major #fire #Kharkiv #due #drone #attack #gas #station