Many in recent months have spoken about the crisis of the model live service, which would no longer attract players. In reality, for Mat Piscatella, an analyst at the Circana company, this is not exactly the case. Indeed, live services would still be very popular with players, but there are some on the market “black hole” gamesas he defined them, like Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox and GTA V, which would take away the air from competitors, unable to compete.

The titles mentioned would consistently earn slices of market to the detriment of others: “The new live service games are like new sodas that have to compete with Coca-Cola and Pepsi.”