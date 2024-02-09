Many in recent months have spoken about the crisis of the model live service, which would no longer attract players. In reality, for Mat Piscatella, an analyst at the Circana company, this is not exactly the case. Indeed, live services would still be very popular with players, but there are some on the market “black hole” gamesas he defined them, like Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox and GTA V, which would take away the air from competitors, unable to compete.
The titles mentioned would consistently earn slices of market to the detriment of others: “The new live service games are like new sodas that have to compete with Coca-Cola and Pepsi.”
The event horizon
Of course, Piscatella knows that there are other very big live service games out there, “but the point is that there are games like established black hole services that are sucking the air out of the market for any other new game that tries to break through. Which makes for a fuss. like that of Palworld even more impressive.”
Piscatella's final comment is decidedly bitter: “I mean, the current problem is that there's a big chunk of the public that wants to play the same game for 10 years.” Like old ladies who always watch the same programs on TV, in short.
