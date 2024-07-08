Rogue Company has scrubbed all mentions of Dr Disrespect from the game.

The free-to-play multiplayer live-service shooter – which was heavily promoted by Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm – hadn’t been updated in over a year.

But within weeks of the news that Beahm had allegedly been sending sexually explicit messages to a minor via Twitch, developer First Watch Game and publisher Hi-Rez Studios had updated the game to remove all content affiliated with the streamer.

The studio confirmed that its £30/$40 Premium Dr Disrespect Bundle has been removedalong with the Dr Disrespect skin and the Arena map which had been dedicated to Beahm. The map will no longer be playable from either public or private playlists.

“We have disabled Dr. Disrespect content previously available in the game,” the developer said. “We will provide full Rogue Buck refunds to any impacted account this week.”

Hey Rogue Company, we have disabled Dr. Disrespect content previously available in game. We will provide full Rogue Buck refunds to any impacted account this week. — Rogue Company (@RogueCompany) July 7, 2024

While widely approving of the removal, some players have hit back at the studio, stating they should have their money refunded entirely, not just an in-game currency credit.

Last month, more information came to light regarding Twitch’s 2020 ban of streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm.

Beahm began making headlines again a couple of weeks ago, when Twitch’s former account director of strategic partnerships Cody Conners stated an unnamed person had been banned from the streaming platform after they were caught sending sexually explicit messages to a minor. Subsequent reports confirmed the person Conners was referring to was indeed Beahm, something many had already suspected.

A former Twitch employee – who has chosen to remain anonymous – also revealed the minor had informed Beahm that they were underage, and Beahm allegedly continued to send “sexually graphic” messages to them regardless.