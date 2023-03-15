In its traditional report on the state of mobile gaming, analyst firm Sensor Tower revealed that i mobile games live service produce approx 30 times the revenue of those not live service. In addition to this, the study revealed other really interesting data.

In 2022, the downloads of almost all top genres. The only categories to grow were action (+13% yoy) and sports (+8% yoy). In any case, despite a 10% drop, the most downloaded genre remains that of the so-called hypercasual games, with 12.3 billion installations. Followed by arcades (5.9 billion), simulations (4.8 billion), puzzles (4.5 billion) and lifestyle (3 billion).

According to Sensor Tower, the decline in downloads of hypercasual and other genres would have depended on the increase in the costs of video ad campaigns, which consequently also increased the costs of acquiring new users.

In response, the developers would begin the transition to the model hybridcasuala new genre that mixes the simple core mechanics of hypercasual titles with the retention and monetization tools used for casual and midcore video games.

Driving the growth of action and board games were titles such as Genshin Impact and Marvel Contest of Champions. Shooters posted the largest decline (-22%), although they remain in the top 5 mobile by revenue, at $4.6 billion.

Four o’clock in 2022 most profitable categories These were: role-playing games ($23.5 billion), strategy games ($16.3 billion), puzzle games ($9.1 billion), and casino games ($8 billion). Note the marked decline in role-playing games (-14%), the most pronounced after that of shooters.

Speaking of live services, all top 10 games of 2022 use this monetization model. 90% of RPGs are live service, versus 34% of action games. As mentioned, live-service titles generate thirty times more revenue than other monetization models.

Interestingly, only 15% of mobile games have prize boxesbut that precisely this 15% produces 73% of world revenues.

The game to produce the most revenue worldwide in 2022, therefore the most profitable game in the entire video game industry, was Honor of Kings by Tencent, which returned to the top spot after two years of PUBG mobile taking over. The other top titles are Genshin Impact, Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Pokemon GO, Three Kingdoms Tactics, Uma Musume Pretty Derby and Fate/Grand Order.

The territory that produces the most revenues is the United States, despite a 6% decline. Following is China, which overtakes Japan due to a 22% drop in revenues.

The most downloaded game of 2022 was Subway Surfers, followed by Free Fire, Stumble Guys, Roblox, and Ludo King.