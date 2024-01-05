THE live service games according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier they will collapse in 2024 And Sony will come out badlygiven the important resources that the Japanese company has invested in this specific sector.

This is a fairly obvious prediction, the journalist admitted, as it is already happening: As you may recall, Sony postponed six of the twelve live service games scheduled for quality issues, but the list lost at least one project in light of the cancellation of The Last of Us Multiplayer.

“Since the mid-2010s, video game companies they tried to go after Destiny and Fortnite creating their own live services, products that can be monetized for years after the initial launch,” Schreier wrote.

“Many of these online games have failed and even the giants have failed in their quest for endless growth, leading both Bungie, creator of Destiny, and Epic Games, developer of Fortnite, to carry out mass layoffs in 2023.”