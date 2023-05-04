One more point separates Napoli from the third league title in club history. That can happen tonight in the Dacia Arena of Udinese, the club of Marvin Zeegelaar. Napoli won the Serie A twice before. Diego Maradona made the club’s fans very happy in 1987 and 1990. Will Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen follow in his footsteps tonight? Follow Udinese – Napoli in our live blog.
#LIVE #Series #Napoli #point #Udine #national #title #full #house #Naples
Kremlin’s alleged drone strike | Russia accused the United States of plotting the drone attack with the help of Ukraine
Foreign countries|Kremlin's alleged drone strikeUkraine denied involvement, and the US said Russia was lying.Russian according to the United States is...
Leave a Reply