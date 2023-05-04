One more point separates Napoli from the third league title in club history. That can happen tonight in the Dacia Arena of Udinese, the club of Marvin Zeegelaar. Napoli won the Serie A twice before. Diego Maradona made the club’s fans very happy in 1987 and 1990. Will Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen follow in his footsteps tonight? Follow Udinese – Napoli in our live blog.

