With videoItaly is well represented in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with three clubs. Serie A has decided to give those clubs an extra day of rest and let Inter, Napoli and AC Milan play tonight. Benfica will also be in action tonight, at home against pursuer FC Porto.

After three consecutive defeats, Inter has again done bad business when it comes to qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Despite an odds ratio of no less than 11-25 (3-11 when it comes to attempts on goal), coach Simone Inzaghi’s team again failed to take the three points in the away game at number fifteen Salernitana.

Robin Gosens, former player of FC Dordrecht and Heracles, opened the score in Salerno after just six minutes. Shortly before the break, the much-discussed Romelu Lukaku almost made it 0-2 after a good cross, but Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made a good save on behalf of Salernitana. In the second half, the 37-year-old Mexican, who shone at four World Cups, became the hero of the home team. Thanks to his saves, Salernitana stayed in the game and in the 90th minute a cross from Antonio Candreva, a former Inter player (2016 to 2021) sailed over Inter goalkeeper André Onana for the equalizer: 1-1. See also Inquiry Commission: Against the loss of trust

Benfica ahead against Porto

Inter will play the away game at Benfica, the team of Roger Schmidt, Fredrik Aursnes and David Neres, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Benfica started the home game against FC Porto at 7 p.m., which is ten points behind in second place. Benfica took the lead in the tenth minute.

Napoli and AC Milan in action

On Wednesday evening, AC Milan and Napoli face each other in San Siro, a week and a half after Milan very surprisingly won 0-4 in Naples at the upcoming champion of Serie A. Napoli started the away game at Lecce at 7 p.m. A goal from right back and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave Napoli the lead after 18 minutes.

AC Milan starts the home game against Empoli at 9 p.m.

