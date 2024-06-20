Slovakia and Serbia Today they open the curtain on the second date of group C of Euro 2024 with a match that promised before the start but was threatened by a strong decision by the Serbian Football Association.

A few minutes before the game, the Serbian federation threatened to leave the Eurocup after the chants they received from the fans who were at the duel. Croatia vs. Albania, who shouted “kill the Serb.”

Despite the threat, the Serbians are going to play the match and are going to look for a victory after what was their disappointing debut against England. The Balkans did not show their best game and fell 1-0 against the English.

For its part, Slovenia He wants to give the blow that leaves the Serbians on the ropes and start dreaming of qualifying for the round of 16.

The Slovenians drew 1-1 in their debut against Denmark and to add the three points in the stadium Allianz Arena Bavaria They will be able to fight at least for these among the best third parties in groups.

LIVE from Slovenia vs. Serbia