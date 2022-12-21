The Senate votes this Wednesday (Dec.21.2022) on the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that authorizes the future government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spend outside the spending cap to fulfill campaign promises. The text returns to Casa Alta after changes made by the Chamber of Deputies.

Only House changes will be reviewed and senators will be able to keep them or retrieve the text they sent to the House. If the Upper House approves, it goes to promulgation.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), the general rapporteur for the Budget, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), said, after the meeting that sealed the agreement to vote on the PEC, that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), was aware of all the negotiation of the text and ready to approve this version of the Chamber.