Minister of the STJ will chair the commission

The Senate installs this Thursday (24.Aug.2023) the commission of lawyers to update the Civil Code. The commission will be chaired by the minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) Luis Felipe Salomão, who will indicate names for the collegiate.

The creation of the commission was announced by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on August 17, during an event held by the Brazilian Academy of Training and Research, in São Paulo. Pacheco will participate in the installation of the commission.

