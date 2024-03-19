Journalist was detained by the PF in February at Guarulhos airport (SP); watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

This Tuesday (19 March 2024), the Public Security Commission debates the case of Portuguese journalist Sergio Tavares, detained by the PF (Federal Police) in February at Guarulhos airport (SP). Tavares was in Brazil to report on the act called by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on av. Paulista, in São Paulo, on February 25th.

The director of Administrative Police of the PF, Rodrigo de Melo Teixeira, participates as a representative of the corporation's general director, Andrei Rodrigues.

