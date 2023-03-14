The president of the Central Bank must explain the current level of the basic interest rate, the Selic

The CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) of the Senate votes this Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) on an invitation to hear the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

The collegiate wants to question him about the interest rate, the Selic, currently at 13.75% per annum.

The invitation request was submitted by the president of the CAE, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), on February 17. He had not yet been elected to head the commission, but there was already a political agreement for him to inherit the post. Here’s the full of the document (326 KB).

Watch live:

Campos Neto has been the target of criticism by members of the government. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said in February that the BC president “owes explanations to Congress“.

The commission also votes on projects on the purchase of school supplies in the public network and on maternity leave for athletes and an invitation for leaders of Lojas Americanas to explain the company’s billionaire deficit.