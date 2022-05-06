Law has been used twice since its creation: in 1992 with Collor and 2015 with Dilma

Commission gathered by the Federal Senate debates this Friday (6.May.2022) the revision of the Law of Impeachment.

Created in March by Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the group is made up of 12 legal experts. they will update the Law 1079 of 1950 which determines how the impeachment process should be carried out in Brazil.

The commission is chaired by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski.

