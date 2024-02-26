STF minister Edson Fachin and Argentine Supreme Court minister Ricardo Lorenzetti will participate

The Senate Civil Code Reform Commission, set up to present a project to revise the Brazilian Civil Code, is holding a public hearing this Monday (Feb 26, 2024) to debate the topic. STF minister Edson Fachin and Argentine Supreme Court minister Ricardo Lorenzetti will participate in the collegiate session. The ministers will discuss the drafting of the Argentine Civil Code.

The digital newspaper channel Power360 will broadcast the hearing live.

