The approval of the PEC is a priority for the Lula government and has gained traction in recent days

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Senate votes this Tuesday (7.Nov.2023) on the tax reform report (PEC 45/2019). The approval of tax reform in 2023 is the number 1 priority of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The text is reported by the senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). He presented the proposal on October 25 his opinion. After reading the text, by agreement made in advance, there was a collective review – that is, more time for analysis of the text – of two weeks. The expectation is that the reform will be approved by the commission this Tuesday (Nov 7) and by Thursday (Nov 9) in the plenary.

Watch live: