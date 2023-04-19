Commission should also discuss registration and sale; watch live on Poder360 YouTube channel

The CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate performs this Wednesday (19.Apr.2023) public hearing over the project amending the rules on registration, possession and sale of firearms and ammunition.

Representatives of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the Igarapé Instituteof Sou da Paz Institute and the Army, in addition to sport shooters, delegates and researchers.

Watch live: