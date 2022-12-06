The expectation is that the future government will have up to R$ 128 billion annually outside the spending ceiling

The CCJ (Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission) of the Senate analyzes the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) this Tuesday (6.Dec.2022).

The proposal stipulates that the Auxílio Brasil, which will once again be called Bolsa Família, be paid outside the public spending ceiling.

With the report of the senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), the PEC needs to go through the CCJ to be analyzed by the Senate plenary. At the CCJ, the text received until this Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) 33 amendments, presented by 12 senators.

The President of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), intends to vote on the text in plenary on Wednesday (7.Dec). If approved in the Senate, the measure then goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

Presented on November 28, the PEC has been discussed between the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), its transition team and the leaders of the National Congress in recent weeks. On Monday (5.Dec), a meeting between Pacheco, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), Budget rapporteur and Lula’s ally, in addition to other congressmen, indicated ways for the text.

The expectation is that the future government will have up to R$ 128 billion annually outside the spending ceiling from 2023 to fulfill campaign promises. The duration of the measure would be 2 years.