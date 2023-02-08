Deputy Jonathan de Jesus received 239 from the Chamber and received support from Arthur Lira

The Senate will analyze in plenary, this Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) the nomination of the deputy Jhonatan de Jesus (Republicanos-RR) for the position of Minister of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors). The name was approved by the Chamber of Deputies with the support of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The position of Minister of the Court of Accounts is for life until the age of 75 (retirement age limit).

