The modest ones Scotland and Hungary They will complete the day in a match between two teams that still do not know victory in the Euro Cupalthough both have options to advance to the next phase.

According to the criteria of

Scots and Hungarians are going to meet today at the MPH Arena stadium for the third date of group A of the Euro Cup, which they also share with Germany and Switzerland that are measured at the same time.

Jamal Musiala (left) scored Germany’s first goal. Photo:AFP Share

In the duel between the two Cinderellas of the group, Scotland and Hungary They will speed up their classification options. A draw is worthless for either of them, while a victory could bring them closer to the next phase.

Scotland comes from being beaten in the debut against Germany (5-1) and achieving an agonizing draw against Swiss. While they fell in their presentation against Switzerland (1-3) and lost against the powerful Germany (2-0) on the second date.

It should be noted that the four best third-place finishers (from a total of six groups) also advance to the round of 16. That is, only two third parties are eliminated.

LIVE Scotland vs. Hungary