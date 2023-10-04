The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, and the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, participate in the ceremony

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, and the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, launch this Wednesday (4.Oct.2023) the notice to regulate medical courses in the country. The event will be at the Ministry of Education Auditorium.

The document sets out the guidelines for authorizing the operation and opening of new courses, by the private sector, in pre-selected municipalities.

