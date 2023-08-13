Live Santa Fe vs La Equidad: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Santa Fe.
Santa Fe.
They face each other in a match for the fifth date of the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
The date 5 of the League continues this Saturday with the dispute of the match between Independiente Santa Fewho hopes to shake off his recent defeat against Pasto, against La Equidad, at 4:10 pm, at the El Campín stadium, with Win Sports TV.
The cardinal team hopes to ratify its strength at home, where it has already beaten Jaguares and Independiente Medellín.
The medical novelty is that of the coach Hubert Bodhert, who was injured while participating in a warm-up with the players and is in doubt to appear today on the technical line directing his team. For the rest, Santa Fe will come out with all its weapons to try to shake off its recent defeat as a visitor.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Live #Santa #Equidad #follow #minute #minute
Leave a Reply