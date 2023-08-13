Live Santa Fe vs La Equidad: follow the minute by minute

The date 5 of the League continues this Saturday with the dispute of the match between Independiente Santa Fewho hopes to shake off his recent defeat against Pasto, against La Equidad, at 4:10 pm, at the El Campín stadium, with Win Sports TV.

The cardinal team hopes to ratify its strength at home, where it has already beaten Jaguares and Independiente Medellín.

The medical novelty is that of the coach Hubert Bodhert, who was injured while participating in a warm-up with the players and is in doubt to appear today on the technical line directing his team. For the rest, Santa Fe will come out with all its weapons to try to shake off its recent defeat as a visitor.

Minute by minute

