LIVE: Santa Fe vs. Bucaramanga, minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal.
Nestor Gomez – WEATHER
Hugo Rodallega celebrates Santa Fe’s second goal.
Match of date 15 this Saturday in El Campín.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Santa Fe needs an urgent victory this Saturday at El Campín when it faces Atlético Bucaramanga in a match on date 15 of the League.
The cardinal box rows to reach the group of eight, so winning at home is an obligation.
Santa Fe faces this game motivated by its recent victory in the Copa Sudamericana. The game starts at 8:30 p.m.
Minute by minute
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#LIVE #Santa #Bucaramanga #minute #minute
Leave a Reply