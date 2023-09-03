LIVE: Santa Fe and Junior look for a victory that puts them back among the eight

Independiente Santa Fe receives Junior from Barranquilla this Saturday at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, in the continuation of date 9 of the 2023-II League.

The team led by Hubert Bodhert seeks to regain the confidence of its fans after the painful 2-0 defeat against América in Cali, which took him out of the top eight places in the League table.

For his part, Junior seems to have found the line of good results with the change of coach. Since Arturo Reyes took office, he has not lost.

Follow the game here:

Santa Fe and Junior Lineups