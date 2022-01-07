For the second day in a row, almost 25,000 corona infections have been detected in our country. In the past 24,700 reports of positive tests were received by RIVM, a new record. However, due to a technical malfunction, not all reports have been received. The actual number of positive tests is therefore probably even higher. The number of people in hospital with corona has fallen to 1541. That is 93 less than yesterday. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

