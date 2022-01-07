The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the Netherlands again. For the second day in a row, almost 25,000 corona infections were diagnosed yesterday. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) will meet again today to discuss the corona pandemic. The number of people in hospital with corona has fallen to 1,541, but hospitals are nevertheless concerned. The reason for this is the loss of healthcare staff. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

