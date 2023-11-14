Russia has stepped up the battle for the destroyed eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka. The number of Russian air raids has increased around the city and Russian ground troops are trying to gain ground. And great confusion about a report from two Russian news agencies. They suddenly reported that Russia had withdrawn from the area around the Dnieper River, which would mean a major victory for the Ukrainian army. But after ten minutes it disappeared again from the Russian media. Read everything about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia here.

#LIVE #Russians #step #attacks #strategic #city #Avdiivka #Ukraine