A series of explosions late Wednesday night in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson damaged a television tower. Russian television channels, which had started broadcasting there since last week, were temporarily off the air. Hungary admits that it bills Russian gas in rubles. According to the foreign minister, there is “no choice” because the country gets 85 percent of its gas and 65 percent of its oil from Russia. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.

