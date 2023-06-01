– Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin prosecutors have asked a research to top figures in the Russian Ministry of Defense. He wants to find out whether they are guilty of ‘crimes‘.
– The European Union considering sanctions against people involved in the kidnapping by children from Ukraine. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this on Wednesday.
– MoldaviaEurope’s poorest country and candidate for EU membership, is Thursday host for the biggest political event from its history. Nearly fifty European heads of government and state are meeting. Among them Prime Minister Rutte and President Zelensky.
