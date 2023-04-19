The Russian and Belarusian basketball teams are not allowed to participate in the pre-qualification tournaments for next year’s Olympic Games in the French capital Paris. This was announced by the International Basketball Federation FIBA on Tuesday. This means that both countries are excluded from participating in the Games. Follow all developments in our live blog below.
#LIVE #Russian #basketball #team #banned #participating #Olympic #prequalification
Russian Foreign Minister visits Venezuela and offers to expand bilateral cooperation
First modification: 04/19/2023 - 03:16 Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, makes his second strategic stop in Latin America. This...
Leave a Reply