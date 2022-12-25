– According to the Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky Russia has with its invasion of Ukraine lost everything it could lose .

– The Russian troops continue to launch heavy attacks on Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city that is at the center of the current fighting in eastern Ukraine.

– In his Christmas speech, President Zelensky says, among other things: ,,We endured the beginning of the war, we endured attacks, threats, nuclear blackmail, terror, missile attacks. Even in complete darkness we will find each other. If there is no heat we will hug each other.”