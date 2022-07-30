Ukraine says it has evidence that the Russians attacked a prison camp in occupied territory. The first Russian soldier to be convicted of war crimes in Ukraine has been given a reduced sentence. His life sentence was commuted to 15 years in prison on appeal. Keep up to date with developments in Ukraine via our live blog.
#LIVE #Russia #turns #gas #tap #Latvia #Zelensky #label #Russia #country #supports #terrorism
Energy | Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Latvia
The company justified its actions by "violating the terms of sale".Russian the gas company Gazprom has suspended gas supplies to...
Leave a Reply