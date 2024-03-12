At least two armed anti-Kremlin groups say they have crossed the border with Russia from Ukraine to carry out attacks. These are the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberian Battalion. Russian authorities have confirmed that an armed group carried out an attack and say it has been repulsed. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.
