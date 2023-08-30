– It White House has Tuesday suggested that the Kremlin is responsible for the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin. “We all know that the Kremlin is a Long history has in killing opponentssaid White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

– Being on X (formerly Twitter). the latest photos appeared of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in the Central African Republic. He then traveled via Mali to Russia where his plane crashed.

– The Ukrainian army claims it penetrated deeper into the Russian defense lines near Robotyne, a village on the southern front it said it recaptured on Monday.

– Military service in the Russian Armed Forces since the invasion of Ukraine increasingly lucrative become. This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense in its daily update on the war.

– After more than a year and a half of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a maximum increase in arms production for the fight against the Russians. In addition to artillery weapons and ammunition, drones, missiles and armored vehicles must also be produced in the country.