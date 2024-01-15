Russian air defense systems destroyed three drones over the southwestern Voronezh region, near the border with Ukraine, on Monday night. An 11-year-old girl was injured when debris from one of the drones fell on an apartment building. And Switzerland has agreed to host an international peace summit on Ukraine, at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The date and location of the summit are not yet known. Read everything about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia here.

