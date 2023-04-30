According to Kyiv, Russia has still not succeeded in cutting off the supply routes to the heavily besieged city of Bachmut. In fact, new supply routes have now been added. And since the Russian invasion began in February last year, some 190,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, the Ukrainian defense ministry has reported. Read about it in our live blog.

