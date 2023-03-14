– It International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC) intends two cases for alleged war crimes open in Ukraine against Russian individuals. The Prosecutor will seek approval “shortly” for the issuance of arrest warrants for child abductions and destruction of civilian infrastructure.
– Russia has the grain deal for the Black Sea, which was due to end on Saturday, extended by 60 days. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Monday.
– European countries have imported more weapons in the past year. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Ukraine, after Qatar and India, now the world’s largest arms importer.
#LIVE #Russia #extends #grain #deal #Ukraine #days
Leave a Reply