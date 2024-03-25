The recent wave of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine hit an underground gas storage facility. Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz reported this on Sunday, adding that natural gas supplies to consumers remained unaffected. And Poland summons the Russian ambassador to explain 'a new violation of airspace' on Sunday morning. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

