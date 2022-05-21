Moscow specified the warnings and, after removing the electricity, interrupted the gas shipment to Helsinki. The Finnish authorities downplayed the significance of this measure, and warned that the situation is under control. In other news, the UK wants to arm Moldova for fear of aggression; the inhabitants of Mariupol are deported to Russia, which destroyed Western weapons; and Wimbledon was downgraded to an exhibition tournament for discrimination against Russians and Belarusians.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues after gaining control of the southern city of Mariupol last Friday. After the fall of the resistance of the Azovstal steel mill, the last stronghold of the Ukrainian opposition, the port city -vital for the economy of Kiev- remained in the hands of Moscow.

In this sense, Ukrainian authorities denounced that the inhabitants are being sent to Russia with no alternative. While this Saturday Moscow stopped the supply of gas to Finland for not paying the service in rubles, a provision designed to avoid economic sanctions against its Central Bank.

However, from Helsinki they downplayed this Russian movement, which adds to the power cut that has occurred in recent days, and warned that they already have alternative ways to repair the loss.

These are the highlights of the war in Ukraine this Saturday, May 21:

7.13 (BOG) Russia destroyed Western weaponry

Moscow reported that it disrupted a large consignment of weapons from the United States and European countries in Zhitomir, in northwestern Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

In his morning part, he highlighted that this equipment was aimed at the Ukrainian troops fighting in the Donbass region.

While he added that the Air Force destroyed fuel depots on the outskirts of Odessa that were dedicated to supplying the armored forces that are on the shores of the Black Sea.

6.44 (BOG) Ukrainian authorities denounce deportation of inhabitants of Mariupol

After the fall of the Azov Regiment at the Azovstal steel mill, the port city fell into the hands of Russia. In these hours, Ukrainian officials in the city said that residents are being sent to Russian soil without any other alternative.

“Mariupol. For the first time we can see how the deportation is carried out”, wrote Petro Andryuschenko, adviser to the mayor. He did it through Telegram, accompanied by a video showing the accumulation of people and a bus.

He explained that the citizens are transferred to Bezimenne, a town within the Novoazovsk district and later to Russia. “The Russian military prevents any attempt to give up a seat and refuse evacuation,” he said. “Surrealism has become a reality in Mariupol,” he added.

6.19 (BOG) Russia cuts gas supply to Finland

This Saturday the Finnish company Gasum affirmed that Gazprom interrupted the shipment of gas, as they had warned last Friday. The reason is that the Finnish government did not comply with Moscow’s demand to pay in rubles.

In this way, Helsinki was left without its largest supplier of natural gas. However, from Gasum they tried to clear up the questions and assured that the normal operation of the service stations is guaranteed for the coming months, for the peace of mind of the clients.

In addition, they stated that the solution will be obtained from the Baltic Connector gas pipeline, which connects Finland with Estonia, which will supply gas.

Helsinki is the third country in the European Union to stop receiving gas from Russia for not agreeing to requests to pay in rubles, a maneuver by the Kremlin to dodge economic sanctions and mitigate the fall of its currency.

A week ago Finland was also left without Russian electricity after the Inter RAO company stopped supplying it due to “problems receiving payments”, although they believe that it is linked to the political background for the request for admission to NATO.

5.57 (BOG) UK intends to strengthen Moldovan defense as prevention

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss intends to equip Moldova with modern “NATO standard” weapons due to fears of possible Russian aggression in the medium term, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The official told the newspaper that the idea is being weighed by the Atlantic Alliance so that, if accepted, Chisinau’s resistance will increase. “I would like to see Moldova equipped to NATO standards. It is a conversation that we are having with our allies,” she recounted.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss makes a statement to the House of Commons on the situation in Northern Ireland, in London, Britain, on May 17, 2022. © via REUTERS -British Parliament/Jessica Taylor

In addition, he warned about the intentions of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, about his goals of “making a bigger Russia.” “That his attempts to take kyiv were unsuccessful does not mean that he has abandoned those ambitions,” he stressed.

Currently, like Ukraine, Moldova is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The new armament would be enough to replace the one it currently has, which dates back to Soviet times.

5.30 (BOG) Wimbledon will not add points for the circuit

The Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP), the professional women’s tennis circuit (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced that the legendary Grand Slam that is played on grass in the United Kingdom will not distribute points due to its prohibitory policy against Russian and Belarusian players.

The ATP was the first entity to make this measure official, a month after the veto against tennis players from Russia and Belarus became known. “The possibility for players of any nationality to participate in tournaments based on merit and without discrimination is essential for our Tour,” they explained in a statement.

They detailed that “Wimbledon’s decision undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system” and warned that “if there is no change in circumstances”, they will have to remove the points from the ranking of this Grand Slam in 2022 “with great regret” .

In the last hours the WTA and the ITF folded. “Individual athletes who participate in an individual sport should not be penalized and prevented from competing solely because they belong to a country or by decisions of their governments,” the WTF argued.

Subsequently, the ITF did the same with the junior and wheelchair tennis competitions. “Tournament organizers may not unilaterally impose entry criteria inconsistent with the open entry criteria published by the ITF,” they said.

With EFE and Reuters