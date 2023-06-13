Senators should question ministers about decrees that provide for the basic sanitation framework
the ministers Rui Costa (Civil House) and Jader Filho (Cities) participate this Tuesday (June 13, 2023) in a joint meeting of the Committees on Infrastructure, Environment and Regional Development and Tourism of the Senate.
They should talk about the executive decrees that provide for the basic sanitation framework in Brazil.
Watch live:
