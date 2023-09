The working group’s rapporteur talks about the text to journalists this Monday (11.set)

The rapporteur of the mini-electoral reform, deputy Rubens Pereira Jr. (PT-MA) presents This Monday (September 11, 2023) the report of the GT (working group) on the mini-electoral reform for the 2024 municipal elections.

The presentation will be broadcast on the digital newspaper Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: