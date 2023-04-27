King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princesses Amalia and Ariane were welcomed by thousands of people in Rotterdam. Princess Alexia is not present due to exams in Wales, the Government Information Service reports. There are thick rows of Orange fans along the route, but also demonstrators. There is a lot of police and security on the scene. Follow all developments in our live blog.

#LIVE #Royal #family #carefully #dances #steps #Rotterdam #Princess #Alexia