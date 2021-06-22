There are not many complaints yet, but passenger organization Rover is seeing more and more people who do not wear their masks on trains, buses, trams and metros. ,,Especially now that it is getting busier, we have to keep doing that”, says Rover. Research by RIVM and the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center shows that the chance of becoming infected in an aircraft is very small. Thanks in part to the measures in force. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog. The older posts can be found here.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...